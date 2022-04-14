Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 6,222 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $57,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $571.88. 33,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

