Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 710,693 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) by 177.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,110,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710,693 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 16.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

NYSE:PFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.