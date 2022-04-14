Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $29,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,936. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53.

