Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.50.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.61. The company had a trading volume of 72,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,802. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

