Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,262 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 137.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 127,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Shares of TD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,698. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

