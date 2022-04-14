Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 343,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter.

JHMD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

