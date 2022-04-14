Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $34,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $158.21. 241,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,307. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $158.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $438.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

