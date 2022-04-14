Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,982,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

