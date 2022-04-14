NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in NRG Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

