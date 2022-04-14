Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,273. Nucor has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $163.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Nucor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Nucor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

