NuCypher (NU) Hits Market Cap of $267.34 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $267.34 million and $3.44 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

