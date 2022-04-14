Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 119.0% in March

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 119.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NUW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 40,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,042. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 148,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 41,072 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

