Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
