Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 340.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NXJ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 135,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,705. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,835,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 673,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 99,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 71,936 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 44.7% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 81,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

