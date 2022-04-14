NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.00.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $222.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $646.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $134.59 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.85.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

