Nyzo (NYZO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $176,988.00

Nyzo (NYZO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $550,873.24 and $176,988.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.88 or 0.07554585 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,080.01 or 0.99867904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041943 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

