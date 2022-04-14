O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,129 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 3,988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Paychex by 626.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 314,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $137.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.41 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $95.36 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

