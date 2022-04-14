O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $254.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.