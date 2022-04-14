O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 46.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 107.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 132.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WD-40 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WDFC stock opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $170.44 and a 52 week high of $279.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

