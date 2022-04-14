O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 488 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $128.29 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.06 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.