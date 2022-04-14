O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 641 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 278,744 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 249,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,973,000 after acquiring an additional 120,623 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $88.49 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

