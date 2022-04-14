O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $137,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $108,196,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,192 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 337,976 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW stock opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.54. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

