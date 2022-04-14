O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wayfair by 11.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average of $186.39. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Barclays downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

