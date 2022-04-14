O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 2,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Stryker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.25. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.