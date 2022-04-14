O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $236.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.54 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.