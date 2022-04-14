O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $894,000 Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,552,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 291,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDU opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

