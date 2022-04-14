O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180,439 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,909,000 after purchasing an additional 62,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,611,000 after purchasing an additional 644,541 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $158,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

