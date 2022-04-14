O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 130 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.94.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $715.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $744.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $841.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

