O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $2,360,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.54 per share, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

