O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $233.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.77 and a 200 day moving average of $220.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

