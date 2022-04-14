O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Clorox by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Clorox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

Shares of CLX opened at $145.39 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $196.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day moving average is $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

