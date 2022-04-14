Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading Down 8.9%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. 267,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 99,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Dawson James cut their price objective on Oblong from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Oblong alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,075,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong during the third quarter worth approximately $7,755,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oblong by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 196,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oblong by 12.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.