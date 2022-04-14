Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading Down 8.9%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. 267,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 99,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Separately, Dawson James cut their price objective on Oblong from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.
About Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)
Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.
