Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Set at C$15.50 by Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) has been given a C$15.50 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

TSE OBE traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.50. 367,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,055. Obsidian Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.49 and a 1-year high of C$11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$931.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total value of C$159,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,767.25.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

