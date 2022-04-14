OceanEx Token Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $2,178.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044649 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.32 or 0.07549612 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,931.36 or 1.00011337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041330 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

