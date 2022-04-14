Oddz (ODDZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $137,166.00

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $137,166.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.74 or 0.07496490 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,288.45 or 0.99949839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041416 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars.

