Oddz Price Tops $0.10 (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $272,442.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00044890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.29 or 0.07549051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,930.79 or 0.99904138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00041552 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

