Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 1,816,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,164. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.