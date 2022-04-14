Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000.

NYSE OCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 22,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,785. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Omnichannel Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire technology-enabled consumer products or services business.

