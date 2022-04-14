OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) vs. IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get IonQ alerts:

43.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IonQ and OMNIQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 1,042.18 -$106.19 million N/A N/A OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.58 -$13.36 million ($2.30) -2.60

OMNIQ has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IonQ and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

IonQ presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 122.81%. OMNIQ has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.76%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A -10.78% -6.68% OMNIQ -17.01% -1,742.91% -21.76%

Summary

IonQ beats OMNIQ on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About OMNIQ (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.