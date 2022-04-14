OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($71.74) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €64.50 ($70.11) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.70) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($48.91) to €48.00 ($52.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Shares of OMVKY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,568. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

