On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ON will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

ON stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 2,021,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,427. ON has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,915,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,382,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

