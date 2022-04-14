Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.70 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.25 ($0.22). Approximately 800,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,115,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The company has a market capitalization of £116.00 million and a PE ratio of -34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.76.

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

