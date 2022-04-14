Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 146.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.1% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $768,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE stock opened at $427.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

