Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NOV by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,433,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NOV by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,246,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,008,000 after buying an additional 1,306,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. NOV’s payout ratio is -30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

