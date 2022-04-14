Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Janus International Group worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,242,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Janus International Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 171,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 30,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Janus International Group by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 59,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.52. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBI. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

