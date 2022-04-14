Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,216 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,121 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.50.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0571 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.20 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.87.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

