Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,124 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in BOX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 1.28. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,180. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

