Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.60 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,214,000 after acquiring an additional 901,529 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,970,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,463 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,884,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,262,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $107.46.

