Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Open Lending worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPRO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,744 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Open Lending by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 781,947 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Open Lending by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,815,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,481,000 after purchasing an additional 681,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Open Lending by 1,082.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after purchasing an additional 668,756 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter valued at about $15,467,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.95.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.