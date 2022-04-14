Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,494 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

